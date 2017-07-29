There was confusion in the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday as members expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the party’s congress in the state.
Some of the members of the party stated that no congress was held in the state.
They had insisted that the congress should be allowed to hold rather than writing down names of persons as winners.
It was gathered that some leaders of the party had already written a result even when an election was not held.
Details soon.
