The Biafra Zionist Federation, BZF, on Monday announced an interim ‎government to run the affairs of Biafra.

Self-acclaimed President of Biafra, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka made the announcement at a press briefing in Enugu.

Onwuka, who declared himself Biafra Zionist President, named Prof. Part Utomi as the foreign minister.

Also in the cabinet are Prof. Chukwuma Soludo- Central Bank of Biafra, CBB; Mrs. Aruma Oteh- finance minister; Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo- Ambassador to US; Prof. Jerry Gana – Transport; Labaran Maku- Aviation, among others.

According to Onwuka, the interim Biafra government, which would take off tomorrow, August 1, will last till August 31.

He called on all security personnel of Igbo origin to pull out from Nigeria and join his government.

More to come…