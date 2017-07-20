Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, on Thursday dissolved the State executive council. However, only the Special Adviser Security, Brig-General Ladan Yusuf retained his position.No official reason for the dissolution was however given.The Governor also appointed Alhaji Mohammed Nadada Umar as the new Secretary to the State Government.This was contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abubakar Al-Sadique which was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi.