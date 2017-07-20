A Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, has discharged and acquitted former governor of the state, Bala Ngilari.Justice Ambrose Mamadi of the state High Court had earlier sentenced the Ngilari to five years imprisonment for violating due process in the procurement of 25 units of vehicles during his tenure as governor.The Appellate court, however, set aside Justice Mamadi ruling on Thursday.