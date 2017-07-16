Brazil trounced injury-hit Nigeria legends 3-0 in a final group game of the Star Sixes, but despite crashing out in the first round captain Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha and his team will earn $9,000-a-man as appearance fee,has learnt.Brazil and Italy progressed to the semi-finals of the maiden Star Sixes with Nigeria and China dropping out on Saturday.However, the maiden tourney for some of world football’s top ‘Golden Oldies’ has already been a huge success with the famous 02 Arena in London jammed as fans troop out to catch a glimpse of the stars of yesteryears.It was further gathered that the organisers of this tournament flew the players on business class and housed them at the luxurious Intercontinental Hotel in London.At least two of the Nigeria legends had to splash out 1,000 pounds each to fast track their entry visas into the United Kingdowm for the event.The matches were also beamed across the world via top international channels with several top sponsors including kit manufacturers Umbro brought on board.