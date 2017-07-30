The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday assured Nigerians of Federal Government’s efforts and capacity in stemming the tide of terrorism anywhere in the country.

This is as he condemned the ambush, attack and abduction of soldiers, and civilians who were carrying out legitimate duties in the Lake Chad Basin Frontier Exploration.

In a press statement released on Sunday, which was signed by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Osinbajo commiserated with the families, relatives, and associates of those who lost their lives in the attacks, and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

“The Acting President also pays tribute to the resilience, courage and bravery of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallant endeavours and sacrifices for the peace, security and territorial integrity of the country.

“He eulogises the Nigerian soldiers who have paid the ultimate price in this mission and others linked to the current insurgency, saying the welfare of their families would be of paramount priorities to the government”, the statement said.

He noted that the objective of the patriotic exercise, which resulted in a number of deaths of hardworking and innocent Nigerians and abduction of others was to open up new areas for oil exploration for the common good of all Nigerians.

Osinbajo commended the military for the progress already recorded with the rescue of some of the abducted, and ordered the continuation of search and rescue missions to locate and ensure the freedom of all remaining abducted persons as soon as possible, using all available and expedient means in the circumstances.

He also lauded the diligence of the management and staff of the NNPC, and the lecturers/consultants from the University of Maiduguri in pursuing Federal Government’s resolve to grow the country’s current crude oil reserve base through potential exploration in the Lake Chad Basin, stressing that the government will by no means be dissuaded.

The statement quoted Osinbajo saying “some of these extraordinarily selfless Nigerians from the NNPC and the University Of Maiduguri put their lives on the line that we and generations to come will enjoy the resources of this land. We will never forget that sacrifice.”

Osinbajo further reiterated government’s stance, noting that despite “the fact that pockets of terrorists have been launching attacks recently in Borno State, the Federal Government is in control and will define the end of the atrocities by both winning the peace in the North East, assuring the victims of justice in their favour and against the assailants.”