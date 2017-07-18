Tonto Dikeh says shes working on cleaning all the tattoos on her body!

The Nollywood actress few days ago, said the day she gave her life to God, the kingdom of darkness Knew that trouble awaits them. Shes a proud born again!

She said ‘Am soaked in Gods Strength,No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall prosper In Jesus Name Amen..’ – And when a fan insinuated that she was soaked in tattoos too, she had this to say;



