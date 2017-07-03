Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has lambasted the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bowing out of the call for a national sovereign conference which he once championed during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.
Kanu was speaking when he played host to both foreign and local journalists at his home in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.
He said, “There was once agitation for a national sovereign conference. If you listen to Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, you won’t know that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a leading figure asking for sovereign national conference. Once they get into power, they forget because they are not principled.
“They have no honour, unfortunately, integrity. They tell one thing in the morning and another in the evening.
“Anybody asking you to support one Nigeria doesn’t love you. If you read history, no one will like to be called one Nigeria.
“Whenever anyone tells you to support one Nigeria, tell the person to tell Prime Minister of Britain to support one EU.
“Naturally human being will always agitate when they feel they are not at the right place. For instance when a baby reaches nine months it starts agitating from the stomach.
“It starts finding ways to come out and when the mother refuses to open her legs for it to come out it dies, is that not so?”
You are right my brother, I'am with you and ready to die for Biafra, but let Igbo people in the North try to come back on or befor 1st Oct 2017, because the Northerners have stareted selling off everything they have in the East like one of the Mosque they have in your state Abia, they did that last week, Let our people hearoooooReplyDelete
Only fools and idiots will listen to the moron Kanu, what Tinubu had achieved in his life time, your generation can never smell it, I will take you serious only if you relocate your family from London to your village, let the biafraud start in your home. All is fair in war, but you won't live to see the end of the war. The manner and approach of achieving your biafraud will lead to death and who cares? Even your elites disown your logic. Miscreant.ReplyDelete