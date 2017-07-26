 Boko Haram: One Of 10 Abducted Geologists Rescued | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Boko Haram: One Of 10 Abducted Geologists Rescued

One surveyor from the group of 10 geological researchers kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants in Borno State has been rescued.

The spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ndu Ughamadu, confirmed this on Wednesday in an interview with BBC.

Mr Ughamadu said that the surveyor identified as Ibrahim Gildado was found alive but did not give further details.
According to him, some of the local security escorts taken alongside the geologists were also found.

