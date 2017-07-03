Suspected Boko Haram militants have killed nine people in south-east Niger, an official said on Monday.The militants arrived on foot in Nglewa village in Kablewa rural municipality some 100 kilometres north of Diffa on Sunday.Kablewa Mayor Abari Elh Daouda said that they killed eight young people and an elderly man.About 30 people, including women and young men, were abducted.Report says the radical Islamist group kidnaps women to use as servants and sex slaves, while they use men as fighters.The Nigeria-based group has killed no fewer than 20,000 people since 2009 in Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger.