The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has declared that Boko Haram’s link to terror groups in northern Mali poses a great threat to Nigeria.

Speaking when he received Mali’s Chief of Army Staff, Col. Babi Abdulrahman, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, he said the development worrisome.

Buratai said Boko Haram’s links with Mali was confirmed with the arrest of two Boko Haram recruiters in Senegal and Mali.

According to the Army Chief, “Nigeria and Mali are confronted with a similar security threat of terrorism. As the threat grows globally, it is important for us to partner and tackle this menace.

“The Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria have been investigated to have links with terror groups in northern Mali.

“This is proved with the arrest of two Boko Haram recruiters in Senegal and Mali. We are ready to cooperate with you on fighting terrorism.

“The threats in northern Mali are direct threats to Nigeria because of the established relationship between the Boko Haram and armed groups in Mali.

“In Nigeria, the height of the Boko Haram insurgency was in August 2014, when the terrorists declared Gwoza as a caliphate, but we have been able to decimate the terrorists.

“Some of the terrorists still carry out attacks on isolated and remote areas of the North-East, but we are not resting on our oars.”