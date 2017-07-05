The body of a student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has been found near a bush on Jafaria Street at Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, the state capital.It was gathered that the 400 Level student, Oluwafemi Shonibare, got missing about 10 days ag, when he went out to buy some ingredients to complete the beans he was cooking in his hostel near the university’s main campus.He was said to have been found inside a bush near one Alfa’s house.The police were said to have arrested the Alfa, whose name could not established last night.Students who sighted the decomposing body were enraged and they attempted to burn down the suspect’s home before the police stopped them.The police could not be reached for comment but the Deputy Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the Southwest, Saheed Afolabi, confirmed that the body5 of the student had been found.