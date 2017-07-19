As reported earlier, a Texas based hairstylist called out Bobrisky in an explosive rant on snapchat for not paying for her services after she handled his "dirty" and "dandruff infested" hair.

The hairstylist accused him of being fraudulent, ugly, disrespectful, dramatic, selfish and conceited. She also shared unedited photos to back her claim that his skin is not as flawless as he portrays it to be. (read HERE





Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has responded to the allegations, calling the hairstylist a hater and threatening to sue her for taking his pictures without his consent. He also said he did not refuse to pay but the lady left his house when he went in to get money. Listen to him









The hair, the stylist made for Bobrisky







Listen to his explanation below: