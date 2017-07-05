A female councillor in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Obioma Ali, has died of kerosene explosion at her home.

The councilor who represents Isiala Itu, Ward 12, was said to have been refilling her Kerosene lantern when the substance, suspected to have been adulterated, exploded and got her badly burnt.

The lawmaker died at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, where she had been receiving medical attention.

Chairman of the Obingwa local government, Chief Hanson Amaechi, while confirming the incident said her death has “created a vacuum in the struggle for female political representation in the area.”

He added that, “she died at a time her experience was highly needed.”

The council Chairman stressed that the councillor was the deputy chief whip and chairman, committee on Women Affairs.