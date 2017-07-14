A family had a funeral for the wrong man after there was a mix-up with the nameplate on the coffin.
The relatives of the late Dennis Emmett had thought they were burying him in South Wales, but in reality, they were mourning 96-year-old Trevor Parfitt.
The mistake only emerged when Mr. Parfitt’s family went to his cremation at Baglan Funeral Home, in Port Talbot, and saw it wasn’t him when they lifted the coffin.
“It was a terrible mistake,’ a family friend of Mr. Emmet said. “There have been ructions. The funeral home has been very apologetic.”
Mr. Emmet’s daughter, Melanie, 54, from Port Talbot, is reportedly planning to take civil action against Baglan Funeral Home.
The home fired the worker who had allegedly mixed up the coffin nameplates.
Mr. Parfitt’s family are not too happy either, after they were apparently forced to exhume his body from Cymmer cemetery and then have it cremated at Margam crematorium, in Port Talbot.
The Great-grandad’s widow, Pam, added: “I don’t want to talk. It’s too upsetting.”
