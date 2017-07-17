Pastor Wonder is back again and this time with claims that his miracle water killed an evil bird which had been tormenting the man pictured above, for two weeks.

Bishop Sam Zuga of the House Of Joy Church, Gboko in Benue State, on July 7th, unveiled the "World Wonder Water" which he claims can perform miracles and would eventually be "accepted by all human race because of its efficacy".See his full post on Facebook below...The world wonders water that was unveiled on 7/07/2017 by Bishop Dr Sam Zuga is proving it's efficacy.Listen to one of the testimony from the www on 17/7/17This evil bird was tormenting this young man every night, for two weeks he was having sleepless nights, severe body pains and unable to pass stool though he was eating.When it came to my notice, I told Bishop Dr Sam Zuga ( Jehovah's field marshal ) he instructed that I should use WORLD WONDERS WATER(www) I gave the man to drink and also sprinkle it at the window as I was instructed.Immediately, the man was relieved and this morning we found this evil bird dead at the window, we picked it and set it ablaze. Again world wonders water is working.To GOD be the Glory.