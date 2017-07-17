The General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has alleged that, “Islamists are bent on islamising Nigeria.”

In a video which surfaced on Sunday, the clergyman warned that the alleged plot will not, “see the light of the day.”

Oyedepo also noted that the, “scrapping of Christian Religious Knowledge from secondary school syllabus was an “aberration,” of the country’s constitution.

He said, “God sent me to this generation as a prophet and not to Nigeria and I have very clean idea of where Nigeria is heading.

“The National Elders Christian Forum last week in their meeting cited that Nigeria has launched a Jihad but as we pray as a church evil shall be averted.

“The Islamists are bent on Islamising this country but this is not Nigeria of 1964. I vow under God as a prophet it will not see the light of the day. The attempt to scrap Christian Religious Knowledge from the syllabus of the Secondary school is an aberration of the constitution, it will never stand.

“CAN, PFN, National Christian Elders Forum made up of men like elder Solomon Asemota, T.Y. Danjuma Joshua Dogonyaro and the likes have spoken.

“Anyone that wouldn’t give this country rest will be sent to silent, anyone planning bloodshed, it will only happen to them and their family

“I don’t mean Islam as a Religion, i mean the Islamist Politics, as long as some of us are alive day we say to the devil enough is enough.”

Watch video here…



