All is now set for the arraignment of billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, aka Evans by the police.

Evans will soon be transferred back to Lagos where he is expected to appear in court.

According to Vanguard, Evans’ interrogation was very ‘extensive and intensive’ based on the determination of the authorities to prepare a water-tight case for prosecution in court.

The newspaper reports that the dreaded kidnapper would be slammed with no less than a 40-count charge bordering on armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and others.

The suspect was said to have pleaded passionately to be pardoned and granted lesser charges with a firm assurance that he would turn a new leaf.

In the process of his interrogation, it was gathered that two other major accomplices, namely, one Emeka, who gave information that led to the attack on the Owner of Young Shall Grow Mottos, Chief Obianodo and another suspect, called Baba Eko, have been arrested.

Baba Eko allegedly supplied information that led to the kidnap of Evans’ last victim, Chief Donatus Dunu.