The Archbishop of Port Harcourt, Most Revd. (Dr.) Sunday Agwu, has given reasons Biafra did not win the Civil War that erupted in 1967.

The Archbishop was reacting to the quit notice to Igbos living in the North by a coalition of northern youths and the agitation for Biafra by youth groups in the Southeast.

Agwu who spoke with the Sun, warned against anything that would lead to another civil war in the country, adding that if Nigeria decides to split, it should be peacefully.

According to him, “Biafra could have won that war (Civil War).

”They got to Ore, but because of sabotage, they had to retreat. If God had wanted it, Biafra soldiers would have gotten to Lagos, and then, get to Dodan Barracks.

“But, God didn’t allow it to happen. To me, by that, God is saying something, that we should learn to live together.

“Look at the number of young people that perished during that war

“The agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra is very, very prominent now. But, there is no need for it.”

On the quit notice on Igbos, the cleric added,

“My brother, that is an aberration. They are just inviting another war.

“If you had witnessed the Nigerian Civil war, you will understand what I am saying. I witnessed it. I was a young man then.

“Nobody should pray or do anything to cause another war in this country. If they want this nation to disintegrate, let us do it peacefully.

“But I don’t pray for the disintegration of this nation. There is no need everybody going his own way. There is no point for all this.

”God has brought us together and we live interdependent of one another.

”For me, what the Arewa youths are doing, is an affront to God, because there are certain things the Igbo people are doing for the Northerners that they cannot afford.

”Our boys, who are asking the Northerners to leave the Niger Delta region, they are also getting it wrong because, we live interdependent of one another as I said earlier.

”There are things you can do for me, and there are some certain things I can do for you. It is not by accident that more than 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria answer one nation.

”That’s my belief. And I am calling on this Arewa Youth Forum and the youths in the Niger Delta to sheathe their swords.”