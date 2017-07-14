Superstar singer, Beyonce has shared the first photo of her twins, after she welcomed them in July with husband Jay Z.“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month,” she captioned the image of herself, holding her newborn babies.The photo is reminiscent of her floral themed photo in which she announced that she was pregnant in February. Only that this time, she held the baby unlike the first photo where all she had was her baby bump.Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles broke the news of the birth on the Internet last month.Knowles shared a message on Twitter that read, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad” alongside the caption ‘They’re here !#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday”.The superstar couple got married in 2008. The twins addition raises their brood to three, as they are already parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.