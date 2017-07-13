The Peoples Democratic Party, Kogi State chapter, has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of wasting the resources of the state on frivolous political jamboree.The PDP, in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, accused the governor of disregarding the laid down rules and procedures in carrying out government business.Ogunmola said, “Our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Kogi State chapter, has watched with dismay the ongoing emasculation of the socio-economic development of the state under the Yahaya Bello-led administration.“Apart from outright disregard for laid down rules and procedures in carrying out government business, Governor Yahaya Bello has been feeding the public with lies through his propaganda machinery.”However, a spokesperson for the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the governor was deploying the resources of the state to build roads and provide amenities to the people.“He is remodelling our tertiary institutions and our people are seeing the difference we promised,” Fanwo said.He urged the PDP to embark on rebranding, adding that “they destroyed Nigeria and will never be trusted with power again.”