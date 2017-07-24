A lady has taken to her Twitter page to call out Bayelsa State House of Assembly for constructing this toilet for her constituents. See her tweets below...
2017, and this is what a member Bayelsa State House of Assembly can offer her constituents. Shameful! @OfficialPDPNig see your people. Smh pic.twitter.com/crEbm3rtKV— Thery (@MissTekenah) July 24, 2017
A public toilet constructed with concrete pillars would have been way better. Ah! Conscience kpo faa— Thery (@MissTekenah) July 24, 2017
Being angry is an understatement, this's abysmal in every sense of it.— U$E ¥OUR HEAD™® (@HikiHaka) July 24, 2017
The sponsor of this disgrace of a project need to be publicly flogged
When she brought the press? what were you expecting? https://t.co/6gkBcbOYLc— Thery (@MissTekenah) July 24, 2017
This MUST be unlawful. Surely. I'm sure there are grounds for prosecution here for violation of numerous environmental laws @estherclimate https://t.co/YQSNoLIjzC— Dr. Ayoade Alakija (@yodifiji) July 24, 2017
