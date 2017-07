A lady has taken to her Twitter page to call out Bayelsa State House of Assembly for constructing this toilet for her constituents. See her tweets below...

2017, and this is what a member Bayelsa State House of Assembly can offer her constituents. Shameful! @OfficialPDPNig see your people. Smh pic.twitter.com/crEbm3rtKV July 24, 2017

A public toilet constructed with concrete pillars would have been way better. Ah! Conscience kpo faa — Thery (@MissTekenah) July 24, 2017

Being angry is an understatement, this's abysmal in every sense of it.

The sponsor of this disgrace of a project need to be publicly flogged — U$E ¥OUR HEAD™® (@HikiHaka) July 24, 2017