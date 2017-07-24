 Bayelsa state house of assembly member builds a "floating latrine" for her constituents, invites press to commission it | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Bayelsa state house of assembly member builds a "floating latrine" for her constituents, invites press to commission it

1:30 PM 0
A+ A-

A lady has taken to her Twitter page to call out Bayelsa State House of Assembly for constructing this toilet for her constituents. See her tweets below...







Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top