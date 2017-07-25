As rumours of a potential move to Ligue 1 swirl around Barcelona’s Brazillian forward, Neymar, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have announced press conferences for Tuesday night.The La-Liga giants and the Ligue 1 outfit both announced simultaneous press conferences, sparking speculations that PSG, who have been lining up a world record deal for the Brazillian, have triggered the 25-year-old £196m release clause (€222m).It is also been speculated that the Catalonians will announce Marco Verratti’s capture at the same time as Neymar’s record-breaking deal.PSG’s briefing is due to commence at 11 pm French time while Barcelona’s will start half an hour later.Yesterday, reports from Europe claimed Neymar had agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain over a six-year contract and would earn a whopping £500,000 per week.According to Carlos Carpio of Marca, Neymar’s father recently met with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique and board member Sophie Jordan to finalise the transfer.Carpio suggested the deal will go through when PSG “deposit the €222m of [Neymar’s] termination clause, which it appears will be done via the personal sponsorship of Qatar.”