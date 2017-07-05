Spain's FC Barcelona extended the contract of Argentian star Lionel Messi until June 30, 2021.The club made the announcement on Wednesday, just days after he wed his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Argentina."The deal will be signed in the coming weeks, when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training," the club said in a statement.Messi, who turned 30 last month, is Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 507 goals in 583 matches.His titles with the club include four Champions League trophies, eight Spanish league titles and five Copa del Rey titles.