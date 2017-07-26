Barcelona are expected to make an improved offer for Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool after the Brazillian reportedly agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants.According to reports in Spain, the Catalans, who had an intial £72m bid rejected, will test Reds manager Jurgen Klopp’s resolve to keep the 25-year-old with an improved offer that could be as much as £89.5m.With PSG hovering around Barcelona’s forward, Neymar, bringing Coutinho to the Nou Camp may persuade him to stay.However, Coutinho to Nou Camp may not be easy picking for Barca as he only signed a new contract with Liverpool to 2022 back in January.