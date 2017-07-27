Singer and actor, Banky W has joined the growing number of entertainers to enroll at The New York Film Academy in New York City.He took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that he is currently studying Screenwriting at the prestigious academy. He shared the above photo, hinting at plan to make movies.
"Someone asked me why I felt the need to come back to the @newyorkfilmacademy for a screenwriting class... I said it's because I'm obsessed with learning, growing and getting better. Once you stop learning, you stop growing. Once you stop growing, you start dying.
#LearnSomethingNewToday #neverstoplearning #singer #songwriter #screenwriter #director #filmmaker#dreambigstartsmall #expand #grow #newgoals #newhorizons #toomuchisnotenough #nyfa #nyfaselfie #nyc#nycliving #brooklynnights #brooklynlife #ownit #samsunggalaxys8#thebestwaytopredictyourfutureistocreateit #TheBankStatements #helloNollywood #Nollywood.
