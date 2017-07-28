The National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress APC has described as invalid “the purported suspension of the Party’s National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire SAN by the Party’s executive committee in Mushin Local government area of Lagos State”.A statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi said the Mushin chapter of the party wielded a power it does not possess, hence, a nullity.“We wish to state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the local chapter of the Party does not have such powers to suspend a national officer. According to the Party’s constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee NEC of the Party”, APC stated.The Party advised that whatever issues there might be, its structure and constitution provide ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution.“If the local chapter is unable to achieve a resolution, the NWC can and will wade in the matter to achieve amicable settlement”.Banire was purportedly suspended by the local chapter for alleged anti-party activities, but the estranged ally of a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu has accused the Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode of masterminding the action of his ward party executives.