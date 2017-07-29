The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Muiz Banire, (SAN), says he will not resign his position in the party, contrary to the expectations of certain persons.Reacting to his purported suspension by the Ilasamaja Ward C of the All Progressives Congress in the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Thursday over alleged anti-party activities, Banire, in a telephone interview with one of our correspondents on Friday, said even though he likes to quit when issues get to a certain level, given the way the issue had played out, he would not resign.He added, “They know my usual nature that when something gets rough like this, particularly something that I’m doing free of charge, I just tell you to come and take your job, but because of the nature of these people and seeing their actions, I have said I would not leave until I finish my tenure.“And this is the first time I’m insisting. I’m not leaving until I finish my tenure.”He added that no amount of propaganda would make him leave the party, adding that he would always stand for the truth.The legal practitioner, who chided those who said he once benefitted from imposition in the party, said such persons were “deficient in grammar.”He added, “That is the problem when you are dealing with miscreants. They cannot differentiate imposition from an appointment. In case they don’t know, it is only in elective positions that you can have imposition; you can’t have imposition in an appointment. I have never contested any election in my life and I don’t even intend to, so I couldn’t have benefitted from any imposition.”Banire said he would not join issues with those who allegedly suspended him, saying the leadership of the party at the headquarters already responded.Meanwhile, the National Working Committee of the APC has nullified the purported suspension of Banire in his ward and recommendation of his sacking as the party’s National Legal Adviser.A statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, read in part, “We wish to state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the local chapter of the party does not have such powers to suspend a national officer. According to the party’s constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee of the party.”