Nigerian hip hop artist, Onome Onokohwomo, popularly known as Young6ix, has joined his voice to that of other musicians in the country condemning the purported move by the federal government to ban production of music video abroad.

The federal government has, through the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed announced its plan to ban artists in the country from producing their music videos abroad.

According to the federal government, the move is to provide more jobs for teaming Nigerian youths.

The Okoye brothers, comprising P-square and the elder brother and manager, Jude Okoye were the first to react to decision, describing it as deception as politicians still travel abroad for medical care.





Also reaction via a message he shared on Instagram, Young6ix described Mohammed as a hypocrite who has his children abroad studying in different universities but comes up with decisions that favours him.

The artist said, “Dear sir Lai Mohammed, address us and let the world know where your family members are currently studying.

“Justify your wicked act.

“In a country that is supposed to be run by leaders, its heartbreaking to know that it’s being run by looters.

“Lai Mohammed seeking relevance in the wrong way. You and your government have failed our people with your countless demising moves.

“Politicians should be stoned when making such a speech, I trust Nigeria is getting to that level. You are ruling people not statues.”