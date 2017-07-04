The Lagos State Police Command has issued a directive that henceforth all residents of Ikorodu should have a valid form of identification.

The order was contained a in a statement issued by the command aimed at addressing the menace of rampant ritual killings by suspected members of a ‘Badoo’ cult group‎.





The cult group has reportedly killed several residents of the Ikorodu and carried out other dastardly acts. About 138 suspected members of the group have, however, been arrested, the police had said.





In a statement on Monday signed by the Lagos Police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, emphasised that this became necessary because of the series of police operations in the area.

“The Lagos State police command would like to inform members of the public especially residents in ikorodu and environs,that from henceforth everybody moving around that part of the state, residents, students or workers should always have on them a valid form of identification,” the statement reads.

“This has become important and necessary because of the series of police operations lined up in the area by the Lagos State police command led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations.”

Mr. Famous-Come added that the police command was deeply concerned about the criminal activities in the area which was not only unlawful but also affecting the integrity of the state.

“The planned police operations demand residents to carry on them a valid form of identification which will be verified, in order not to be restricted or face apprehension as adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the safety of every Nigerian throughout the state by the police and other security agencies’

Mr. Famous -Cole declared that the order takes immediate effect, stating that the command would not allow criminals to operate.



