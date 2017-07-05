The spate of insecurity in Lagos State was Wednesday further exposed after gunmen kidnapped the Baale of Shangisha, Magodo, Chief Mutiu Ogundare.It was gathered the chief was kidnapped at about 9 am while driving along Center for Management Development, CMD road, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA.Sources said that the abductors waylayed Ogundare while driving incompany of another chief, who they instructed to alight from the vehicle, before the abduction Ogundare’s abduction came barely months after he and other residents kicked against the installation of Oba of Shangisha, Oba Jamiu Lawal, claiming that Lawal doesn’t belong to the ruling family in the community.