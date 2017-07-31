The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has dismissed as untrue rumours of his death, saying he is hale and hearty.Some blogs had on Monday reported the death of the Ogun State’s 83-year old monarch, who is spending his 57th year on the throne.But, according to, The respected monarch debunked the rumours about his death in a telephone conversation.The Awujale has for the past week been a guest of Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, in Lagos, where he has been staying after a routine medical checkup in a Lagos hospital, two weeks ago.Awujale expressed surprise that some bloggers could be spreading rumours about his death without confirming from the palace in Ijebu-Ode or from his chiefs.“Why are people spreading rumours about my death, when I am right here at Oriental,” PMNews quoted the monarch as saying.He enjoined journalists to check the veracity of their information, before publishing.