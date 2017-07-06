The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee on Thursday awarded Lagos lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo, the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.Twenty-nine others, including the Alliance for Democracy’s candidate in the last governorship candidate in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, and brother to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Akinlolu Osinbajo, were also awarded the prestigious rank on Thursday.This year made the ninth time Keyamo had been denied the rank.He had been previously invited for the final interview four times before he was shortlisted for the exercise for the fifth time this year.He had been previously been invited for interview by the LPPC five times.