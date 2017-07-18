Monaco have told Arsenal that they will have to break their transfer record again this summer, should they wish to sign Thomas Lemar, according to reports.The Ligue 1 champions have lost a couple of players this summer after an impressive season that saw them win the league and reach the semi-final of the Champions League.Monaco are now demanding £80million for Lemar, in a bid to scare off Arsenal, who have made him their number one target this summer.If Arsene Wenger sanctions a move at that price, Lemar will become the Gunners’ most expensive player ever.Arsenal paid £42.5m for Mesut Ozil in 2013, then £52m for Alexandre Lacazette earlier this month.Now they could have to go through that new barrier to get Lemar, who is understood to be keen to move to the Emirates.