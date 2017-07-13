The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday said the Nigerian Army would not get involved in politics.Buratai gave the assurance after commissioning a water treatment plant built by the engineering corps of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu at Abakpa barracks in Enugu.He said the army would remain ‘apolitical’ while discharging its constitutional duties.“I want to assure that the Nigerian Army will remain apolitical and responsive in the discharge of its constitutional role,” the army chief said in an address at the event, which was attended by the governors of Enugu and Ebonyi states, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Dave Umahi, respectively.The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, was represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke.Buratai expressed the hope that the water treatment plant, which has the capacity to supply one million litres of water daily, would help to address water scarcity in Enugu.Ugwuanyi, in an address at the event, commended the army for helping to provide security in Enugu.He noted that Enugu’s image as a peaceful state was due to the role of the army and other security agencies.Umahi, in his remarks, urged the army to help to maintain peace and security in Ebonyi State, especially in the communities sharing border with Cross River State, where boundary disputes had claimed hundreds of lives in recent times.