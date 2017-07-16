Two popular Nigerian actors, Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr Latin, and Odunlade Adekola were attacked by armed robbers on Saturday night.
The actors were returning from a Glo music show in Ijebu-Ode, when their cars ran into the armed robbers who had laid siege along Ilishan-Sagamu road.
Mr Latin narrated the ordeal to newsmen on Sunday.
“We left Ijebu-Ode after the show and heading to Abeokuta, when at about 7.30 p.m. we ran into the armed robbers already stationed themselves on the road,” he said.
The actor explained that Odunlade was driving ahead of his car when he sighted the road block by the bandits. Odunlade attempted to make a detour, but the bandits rained bullets on the tyres forcing the car to a halt, he explained.
Mr Latin, who drove in his Toyota Camry behind Odunlade’s Toyota Avensis, said he and his colleague, alongside some of their aides, had to abandon their vehicles and run into the bush.
He said they were in the bush for almost two hours, while the bandits ransacked their vehicles, carting away valuables including money and mobile phones.
“We took to our heels as the robbers pursued us with guns. We were in the bush for about two hours, before we later regained freedom after the robbers left the scene,” Mr Latin stated.
He said some vigilante members later came to their rescue and they were taken to Ogun State University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for medical treatment.
He said the matter has been reported to the police and thanked God for sparing their lives.
Dangote 3x cement promo is on-going buy a bag of cement for just #1,350 naria contact our costumer care service via:07038320000 for how you can places your order.directly from our cement factory at Obajana, Kogi.and we delivery within tow day round 36 State in Nigeria, we have boy on ground that is loading and off-loading our cement when getting to our costumers destination, if you buy up-to 600 bags of 3x big boss cement. our drivers are well train.run to Dangote cement factory items of buying good cement and cheap cement that you can save your moneyReplyDelete