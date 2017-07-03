The Coalition of Arewa youths that issued a quit notice to the Igbo residing in the north will reconsider their stand following the position of Southeast leaders, Alhaji Shettima Yerima said yesterday.Yerima, president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), one of the youth groups that issued the October 1 deadline, told our reporter yesterday that they were pleased that the Igbo leaders strongly condemned the pro-Biafra agitators.He said: “We are happy that the Igbo leaders have taken a step to curtail some people who have been trying to hold the country down through their actions.Yerima said ultimatum was issued because the leaders did not do anything to caution the agitators, who were hell bent in causing trouble for the country.“Now that they have said they remain committed to indivisible Nigeria, we will reconsider our position on the matter,” Yerima said, adding:“We will have to discuss with the stakeholders across the North, what the Igbo leaders did is a welcome development. If they had done this the past, we would not have reasons to take the step we took.“It is unfortunate that they allowed their position and leadership to be undermined by one fraudster, toying with the destiny of over 40 million people, which is not right.“We are also saying people should not just fold their hands and allow some people who are desperate for relevance to toy with their collective destiny. We will meet and discuss the matter because we are truly proud of Nigeria.“Now that they have done what we expect of them, we would have to reconsider our position. We will meet and make our position known to the world.”