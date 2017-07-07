The family of Isiaka Adeleke has fired back at Governor Rauf Aregbesola for describing business mogul, Deji Adeleke, as a mad man. Deji is the father of famous singer, Davido.





Aregbesola had knocked family members of the late Senator Adeleke for using the death of the late politician to manipulate the minds of Ede people, saying that the deceased brother, Deji had gone insane because of the death of his elder brother.

Reacting, however, the Adelekes in a statement noted that the utterance of Aregbesola was not befitting of a governor, stressing that the governor, who had not held the television programme, ‘Ogbeni Till Day Break’, for some years, hurriedly organised one after the sudden death of Isiaka and he danced all night long during the show.

The statement read, “What’s more appalling is Aregbesola’s outburst – as widely quoted in major newspapers, that Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s sudden death ‘has affected the psyche’ of Dr Deji Adeleke. How? One may want to ask: If Aregbesola has a giant, a towering personality and eminent person like the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke in his family, and he lost such a distinguished personality to the cold hands of death, will he take to the streets and dance merrily?

“Why should Ogbeni Aregbesola carry politics to this ridiculous end and act like a tin god, who will never leave the office as governor and this transient world as a human being? To those of us living, inclusive of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, we don’t know how we will end up. Senator Isiaka Adeleke died gloriously. The whole world celebrated his death.”

“What is the sin of the Adeleke family in putting one of their own forward to contest the Osun-West senatorial by-election, if that is what is giving Ogbeni Aregbesola some concern.

“If Aregbesola is talking of a contentious Certificate of Occupancy, is he the one that provided the billions of naira that put Adeleke University up as the ‘Harvard’ of Nigeria?”