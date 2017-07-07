



Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, recently revealed who would take over the reins of ruling the state from him.

He disclosed that only God can decide who will succeed him as governor of the state.

Aregbesola said despite all the major towns pushing to produce his successor, only God will decided where it falls to.

According to the governor, “All the towns I have visited in the state since my sojourn as governor and during this campaign except Ede, they have all called on me to make their indigents governor.

“But with the experience of Senator Adeleke, I cannot decide what will happen tomorrow (Friday), not to talk of saying what will happen in 2018.

“Kabiyesi, I leave everything in the hands of God to decide.”