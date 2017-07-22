A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Onwuka Ukwa, has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to stop playing with fire.

Ukwa spoke at a stakeholders’ forum organised by Ogilisi Foundation, a socio-cultural organisation, in Oba, near Onitsha, on Friday.

Ukwa said that such threat was “expensive’’ and could make Anambra be placed under emergency military rule.

His words: “We should preach against anything that will stop election holding in Anambra on November 18.

“We should not allow the Federal Government to impose a military administrator on Anambra when other states in the country are enjoying democratically-elected government.

“I know we are annoyed about the happenings in Igboland, but I beg you to allow the November 18 election in Anambra as well as work together for a better region.

“If there is no election in Anambra, who is at a loss – the Igbos or Yorubas or Hausas? We should be wise,” he said.

Ukwa urged APGA to be more formidable and become more entrenched by winning more states in the Eastern region.

“APGA should win the five eastern states; that is practical Biafra. APGA is the only party that will make Igbo’s voice to be heard in Nigeria, support and embrace it”, he said.