Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), one of the new political parties in Nigeria, will field a credible candidate for the Anambra governorship election in November, an official has said.The National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shitu, announced the decision in a communiqué in Abuja on Friday.Shitu said the party took the decision at its first National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.He said that the NEC resolved to sponsor a credible candidate who could win the election.He said that the party would be involved in all subsequent elections and urged Nigerians to trust APDA as the best alternative party in the country.Shitu added that the NEC also resolved to start harmonisation of its state chapter structures to get every stakeholder to be fully involved in the party’s activities and take ownership of it.On the issue of restructuring, Shitu said one of the party’s manifesto items was the restructuring of the county.“APDA believes in restructuring for development and not for division of Nigeria.” We believe in restructuring where various state resources will be used to the advantage of such states in terms of its development.”He said the NEC meeting was attended by 31 state chairmen of the party and National Working Committee members.