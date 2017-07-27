The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has reacted to the results of the elections into the 57 local governments and local council development areas of Lagos State.Announcing the results of the polls on Monday, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the chairmanship seats across the state.Barely 48 hours after the results were officially released, the PDP said that it had discovered how the APC allegedly rigged the polls.In a statement issued yesterday, the PDP accused the APC of using thugs to snatch ballot boxes.The statement reads. “The APC government in Lagos have realised that Lagosians don’t want them again, that was why they used thugs and guns to snatch ballot boxes. APC is the ruling party; if not for the fact that they saw that they were getting voted out, what was the need for the use of thugs to snatch ballot boxes?“Most ballot boxes were not counted at the unit, even those that were counted, the ballot boxes were taken to collation centres where no other party agents were allowed to enter except APC agents.“That is where all the results were doctored and votes were allocated to political parties for the returning officers to declare. This is how APC rigged every other party out of the election.”However, in a swift reaction to the claims, the APC asked the PDP in the state to “shut up”.It described the party as a ‘confused’ group of people.The state publicity secretary of the party Mr Joe Igbokwe said in a statement that the claims portrayed the height of political irresponsibility.“Lagos PDP should just keep quiet and go home to find out where the rains started beating them. The struggle for the position of the National Chairman of the party by the two factions of the party led by Ali Modu Sherrif and Ahmed Markafi dealt a devastating and debilitating blow to Lagos PDP which split along Markafi and Sherrif political divides.“When the Supreme Court handed over to Markafi faction, the bubble burst as the Falcon could not bear the falconer and the centre could no longer hold for Lagos PDP.“The leadership of APC Lagos traversed the political landscape of Lagos in the course of our grassroots and door-to-door campaigns just to check whether the opposition is doing anything in terms of campaigns but we did not see PDP/LP (Labour Party) in action,” Igbokwe said.