Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday that the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress has left Nigeria terribly divided.Wike, who stated that the country needed people who would promote peace through quality leadership, added that Nigeria was currently bedevilled by myriad of problems.The governor spoke at the official flag-off of the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Abuloma, Fimie, Ozuboko and Amadi-Ama community roads in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.Wike said that Nigerians were deceived into voting for the APC, pointing out that in 2019, no Nigerian will be deceived by the empty promises of the party.“Nigeria is divided because of the APC leadership style. Wherever you go today in this country, there is one problem or the other. Is that how Nigerians want it? Certainly not. We need people who will promote peace through quality leadership.“The change they said they are bringing is fake change. No person resident in Rivers State and sees what we are suffering from the APC Federal Government will ever support APC,” he added.The governor, who assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to deliver projects that would improve their living condition, maintained that the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Abuloma, Fimie, Ozuboko and Amadi-Ama community roads would be completed in six months.Wike said the poor nature of the community roads in the heart of Port Harcourt had brought to the fore the failures of the immediate past administration.