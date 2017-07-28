Mr Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication, says the Buhari-led government of the All Progressive Party (APC) is committed to repositioning the country and place it in its rightful place among comity of nations.Shittu stated this in Ibadan on Friday while addressing party supporters after he donated two 18-seater commuter buses to the Oyo State chapter of APC.The Minister said the country was in a mess when APC took over the mantle of leadership of the nation, adding that the Buhari administration had been doing its best to reposition the country.He assured the people that the present government would continue to embark on programmes that would improve the living standard of Nigerians.The minister said the donation of the two buses to the state party secretariat was for him to show appreciation for the support of members to APC.“I cannot be appointed as a minister if APC did not win election and moreover, the party recorded huge votes from Oyo state during the election.“Six boreholes will be inaugurated in Ibadan today; I intend to drill three boreholes in each of the 33 local government areas across the state.“Also, I have plan for farmers support programme that will assist farmers in areas of inputs and farm incentives.“A digital training for 1,000 graduates is underway to make our youths self-reliance,’’ he said.I seek for your prayers to enable me fulfill all the good intentions that will better the lives of our people.“ Shittu statedChied Akin Oke, the state chairman of the party, commended the minister for the gesture and urged him to do more.Oke called on other appointees in the party to emulate the minister by ‘’remembering their root, “which is the party.“Highlight of the occasion was the handling of the two buses keys and custom papers to Chief Oke, the state chairman of the party.