



Ahead of the forthcoming non-elective national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Party’s 10-member Constitution Review Committee has submitted its report to the Party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun containing 85 proposals for amendment.The report was submitted by the Chairman of the Committee and APC National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire SAN, accompanied by other committee members, APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso and member, House of Representatives, Hon. Asabe Vilita Bashir.The Chairman of the Party’s Constitution Review Committee said the committee had six working sessions after which a three-day retreat to consider the final report and analysis.“In carrying out the assignment, we called for memorandum from members of the Party across board via publication in the newspapers. In addition to memorandum collected, we also wrote letters to the various party organs for their contribution as well as the government to give us their contribution. We received tons of them. Through the assistance of the International Republican Institute IRI we were able to sort them out, analyse them eventually we had of contributions that are worthy of consideration.“Mr. Chairman, we have contained in Annexure A of our report proposals for amendment totalling 85 for review. It is as a result of several factors – our experience in operating the present constitution, the gaps we have noticed and developments that we also need to capture.” Banire said during the presentation.He said major categories amended included: Powers, responsibilities and functions of party organs; composition of organs; disciplinary procedure; definitions, financial management; membership; organizational structure and tenure.“We believe that most of the amendments we are recommending if put in place will strengthen our party and enable it to withstand the stress that are capable of being generated from time to time as a result of tension. I must seize the opportunity to commend committee members most of which worked tirelessly. We also thank you Mr. Chairman for the privilege of serving our party in this capacity and we hope and believe that ultimately when these amendments are passed it will give the necessary vigour to our party.” Banire said.The APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said the report will be deliberated by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and subsequently the National Executive Committee (NEC) and finally put before the convention for final approval. while thanking the committee members for undertaking the exercise, Odigie-Oyegun said the amendments will amongst others address issues of internal democracy and disciplinary procedures in the Party.Other members of the committee which was inaugurated by the Party’s National Chairman on 25th, January 2017 are APC National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, Esq (Secretary); Governor of Bauchi State, H.E Mohammed Abubakar; Governor of Benue State, H.E. (Dr.) Samuel Ortom; Hon. Minister of the FCT, Alh. Muhammad Musa Bello; Sen. Domingo Alaba Obende; Sen. (Prof.) Olusola Adeyeye and APC Deputy National Legal Adviser, E.I Adoh Ogbuta Esq.