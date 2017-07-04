The APC National Chairman, Odigie-Oyegun, has come under heavy verbal attack for rejecting the calls for restructuring of Nigeria.

Odigie-Oyegun had claimed that he does not really understand the call for restructuring of Nigeria, saying that the APC only promised true federalism and not restructuring.

“I do not know what some people want to make out of my statement. Must I be forced to use the word they want me to use, which I do not want to use. I stand by what I said; the APC promised true federalism and I know what true federalism is,” the party leader had said.

Reacting however, Former Transport Minister and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, insisted that the APC promised to work towards restructuring of Nigeria during its electioneering campaign.

He warned that APC might be digging its own grave if it fails to deliver on the promise.

He said, “I do not believe that APC will go back on its electoral promise of being committed to the restructuring of Nigeria.

“The party will be digging its own political grave if it does so. Our dear country must be restructured to make for a true federation and guarantee justice and fair-play in the democracy we are operating in Nigeria. May God bless our country.’’

On his part, a former Political Adviser to ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr Akin Osuntokun, said it seems the APC is incoherent in its response.

He said, “You will recall that the chairman, Oyegun, said the party is committed to devolution of powers and true federalism but not restructuring. So the question is what is restructuring other than true federalism and devolution of powers?”

Onuesoke Former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, also expressed disappointment at Oyegun comment that he does not know what restructuring of Nigeria means.

“I am disappointed in APC and most especially the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. It is a shame that Oyegun could speak against restructuring of Nigeria. I remember Oyegun was among those clamouring for restructuring of the country when he was governor of Edo State.

“Today Oyegun who is now APC chairman has made a reverse of his position. Let’s come off it, is change not restructuring?”

Similarly, the National Chairman of Urhobo Peoples Integrity Group, UPIO, Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu, said: “The recent statement of the leadership of the ruling party in Nigeria, the APC, rejecting the popular clamour for the restructuring of the country, a clamour that has a common thread of acceptability across political parties and various strata of the country, is most unfortunate.’’



