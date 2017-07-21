Fayose

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has said Governor Ayodele Fayose’s planned meeting with workers and other stakeholders over the Paris Club refund of N4.7billion to the state, was a ploy to brainwash Ekiti people and to deceive them with “ultimate goal to, as usual, divert the money for selfish motives”.In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party said that Ekiti people are no longer deceived by the governor’s antics in always calling workers and other stakeholders to meetings to brainwash them on the state’s financial matters, stressing that such practice is a worn-out tactic to “fraudulently deny workers their salaries and con Ekiti people for selfish motives.”He said: “Governor Fayose believes that he is wiser than all Ekiti people put together, which he recklessly celebrates in his contemptuous cliché as ‘Ekiti people are stupid’.“The governor started his latest trick when he called Labour leaders to a meeting last month that Paris Club refund coming to the state would be N4.7billion just to create the impression that he is running a transparent administration. “We are aware that after collecting the money, he has started calling another round of meetings brainwashing workers that N4.7b Paris Club refund will not be enough to pay one month salary barely a month after he confessed that the actual Ekiti monthly wage bill is N1.7 billion and several months after he consistently lied that the state’s wage bill was N2.6 billion.”But Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, described the allegation by the APC that Governor Ayodele Fayose is brain washing the people by claiming that the N4.7 billion received by the state as the second tranche of the Paris Club refund is not enough to clear salary arrears as mischief taken too far.The CPS, who was reacting to the APC statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, said the statement, credited to the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatubosun, clearly showed that the APC is made up of touts, mischief makers and educated illiterates. However, the APC warned that Ekiti people would no longer tolerate “brazen lies to wickedly short-change the people.”