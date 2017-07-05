Another suspected member of the notorious secret cult, Badoo, was burnt to death in Ebute Ipakodo area in Ikorodu town of Lagos in the early hours of today.









Luck however ran out on him as the vigilante youths who were safeguarding the area, caught him.



After his confession, he was killed and his remains was set on fire. According to the residents, a police officer who was around at the time he was caught, couldn't save him.



