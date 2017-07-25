A four-storey building has collapsed at Tokunbo Street, off Odunfa, Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, with many people still trapped in the debris.

The building is said to be owned by Kafo Family which was reportedly managed by Isola Costa. It collapsed around 3.00pm.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe said five people had been rescued as at 3:39 pm on Tuesday, adding that operation is ongoing.

