Just about four weeks after the residential building popularly known as Grenfell Tower was ravaged by fire in West London which left no fewer than 80 people dead, another blaze has destroyed the Camden Lock Market.The fire which started in the early hours of Monday rendered the Market which is a popular tourist destination in North London, useless.The location of the market is also popular for the nightlife it offers to residents and tourists.Reports say about 70 fire fighters and 10 fire trucks battled the blaze with ambulance crews stationed at the scene in case of threats to life.It would be recalled that a similar incident occurred in 2008 when a different part of the market was destroyed by a fire.The market was subsequently closed to business for some months before it was later put to use.